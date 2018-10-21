University of Scranton Lacrosse Clinic

Some kids in Lackawanna County had the opportunity to learn a new sport today. The University of Scranton held the US Lacrosse, TryLax Clinic. The 6 to 14-year-olds had the chance to pick up a stick for the first time and learn the basics. Some of the college kids helped out over a hundred boys and girls, who showed up for this national program's stop in the Electric City.

"They're doing some basic skill work," organizer Becky Davis said. "It's both boys and girls playing today. So, we have ground balls, shooting, passing and catching, just drills that'll get them interested and excited about the game. We have probably 20 University of Scranton, both men's and women's players here and they are doing a phenomenal job."

"It's Really fun," Andrew Kettel of Clarks Green said. "I've never played lacrosse before, but it's fun for a first time."

Each kid got a free stick, ball, and T-shirt, plus a free, one-year membership to the program.

