Preparing for Life After Retirement

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Having resources for retirement was the focus of a convention for seniors in one part of Luzerne County.

Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre hosted the event on Sunday to help people prepare for life after work.

People tell Newswatch 16 it's never too early to start planning for the future.

"I'm here today to learn about some wellness products and some longevity solutions as I am getting into my twilight years, so hopefully today is going to help," said Matt Grindle of Dallas.

Seniors also got tips on managing money and health care.