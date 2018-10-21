Hundreds of Carved Pumpkins on Display at Creekside Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EATON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There were plenty of pumpkins at a Halloween hang out in Wyoming County.

Creekside Gardens near Tunkhannock has about 700 carved pumpkins on hand.

The place only opens two weeks every season.

One of the owners tells Newswatch 16 it takes about 20 people--and plenty of hard work--to get all the pumpkins ready.

"Some of those people might come for just a few hours then there are some of us who are here day and night gutting and carving pumpkins to pull everything off, friends, whoever we can coerce into carving pumpkins. Everybody joins in to do what they can to help pull it all off," owner Sherri Kukuchka said.

If you missed out on seeing the pumpkins this weekend, Creekside Gardens says the pumpkins will be re-carved this week before reopening next Friday night.