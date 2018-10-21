Hundreds Attend Viewing for Rep. Sid Michaels Kavulich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLOR, Pa. -- Hundreds came to say a final farewell to a state representative and former sportscaster who died Tuesday after complications from heart surgery.

The flag was flying at half-staff outside Riverside Junior/Senior High School in Taylor Sunday as hundreds went into the school to pay their respects to state Rep. Sid Michaels Kavulich.

Kavulich spent the last eight years as a state representative with the 114th District which includes parts of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.

Kavulich passed away on Tuesday in Philadelphia after complications from heart surgery.

"Sid will not be replaced ever in this town. He was one of a kind. He touched so many lives," former Scranton Mayor Jimmy Connors said.

Kavulich was running unopposed in the upcoming election. Many say they appreciated his honesty.

Family, friends and colleagues of Kavulich came to his alma mater to pay their respects. They remember him as a generous, fair man with a sense of humility.

"A man of faith, unbelievable, you couldn't be any better. Of all my bosses I've ever had, he was number one," said Ken Maciak of Clarks Summit.

Before Kavulich was a state representative, he worked in our area as a sports reporter. Childhood friends tell us his passion for broadcasting started at a young age.

"In eighth grade, we would play radio disc jockeys, and we would make cassette recordings of radio shows. We were so in love with the top 10 record charts, and we had such a great time," said Jack Woodbridge of Scranton.

Whether it was on the air or on the house floor, those who knew Kavulich say they will remember him as one of a kind.

"He helped so many people, and I heard this not from him, from people over the years, and he was just a wonderful, wonderful guy. I'm gonna miss him tremendously," Woodbridge added.

A funeral Mass will be held at Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church in Scranton on Monday at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions in Kavulich's honor may be made to:

Catholic Social Services, 516 Fig Street, Scranton, PA 18505;

Children’s Advocacy Center, 1710 Mulberry Street, Scranton, PA 18510; or

Family Care Center at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, 3400 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104