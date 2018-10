Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Even dogs had their day celebrating Halloween in the Electric City.

People dressed their furry friends in all kinds of costumes for the Halloween Pet Parade at Nay Aug Park on Sunday.

Awards were given out for funniest, scariest, cutest, and best overall costume.

Pawsitively for the Animals put the event together.

Newswatch 16's Kerry Brazen, Peggy Lee, and Ally Gallo served as judges for the pet costume contest in Scranton.