Dunkelberger’s Sports Outfitter Tip

Posted 7:00 pm, October 21, 2018, by

We'll head to Dunkelberger's Sports Outfitter for a outdoor tip from Jere Dunkelberger.  Plus, one lucky member of the POL Outdoor club will win some great waterfowl calls from TOP Calls.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s