Benefit for Fire Department Member Injured on a Call

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Firefighters in Luzerne County got together to help one of their own after he was hit by a dump truck last month.

The Kunkle Fire Department held a benefit near Dallas to raise money for Ed Nulton's medical bills.

Last month, Nulton had to be flown to a hospital after getting hit while directing traffic after a crash in Wyoming County.

Kunkle's fire chief says the benefit was a total team effort.

"Wonderful, couldn't have been any better. It was really nice. We expected to serve about 400 people. In the first hour, we served 150, so we're doing very well. This community is wonderful," said Chief Jack Dodson, Kunkle Volunteer Fire Department.

Money from basket raffles and a spaghetti dinner goes toward Nulton's recovery.