Three Dead Following Early Morning Crash in Schuylkill County

REILLY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people are dead after an early morning crash in Schuylkill County.

The crash happened along Route 209 in Reilly Township just after 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say a car driven by Brandon Stephens, 31 of Pottsville, crossed the center line and struck the car of 19-year-old Jayden Klemas.

According to police, Stephens, Klemas and a 17-year-old passenger of Klemas’ car were all reported dead at the scene.

Another passenger in Klemas’ car was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

Police say Route 209 was closed for 5 hours while they investigated.

The road is now reopened in Schuylkill County.