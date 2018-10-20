Sprucing Up Damaged Park in Susquehanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was a welcomed delivery for a park destroyed by flooding in Susquehanna County

Benches flower beds and potted plants were unloaded out of a U-haul.

Months after Specialist William “Billy” Evans Memorial Park was overrun by water, volunteers were doing their part to revitalize the park near Hallstead.

“It is just overwhelming to see so many people pull together not that I didn't think it could happen but it touches your heart to see it happen,” said Bill Evans, William's Father.

The memorial park was open for a little more than a year when flood waters moved through and destroyed it.

Bill Evans' son was killed in Iraq back in 2005.

The park made in Billy Evans honor was virtually wiped away. Only the rock with his name etched in stone stood its ground.

“I was here the morning it happened before it happened and I took pictures and then within an hour it was up over and changed directions,” said Evans

Veteran organizations from our area partnered with a non-profit group to get this project started.

“With the local community it is just something you want to identify the need and give back and veteran's day is coming up and I encourage everyone to see what they can do,” Tory Woods Organizer

Ken Wescott told Newswatch 16 he walks through the park every morning and was devastated when it was flooded.

“We are not going to give up on it the park is in memory of a guy that served and sacrificed his life and we are just going to keep adding to it and if we get flooded we will be back,” said Ken Wescott.