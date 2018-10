× One Dead After Car Crashes into Tree near Forest City

CLIFFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead following a crash in Susquehanna County,

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Saturday along Route 2010 near Forest City.

The car reportedly crashed into a tree.

The fire chief tells Newswatch 16 the deceased is a female but no further details were available.

No word on what caused the crash in Susquehanna County.