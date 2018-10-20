× Man Died of Blunt Force Trauma After Crashing into a Tour Bus in Northumberland County

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — We now know the identity of a man killed in a crash involving his pickup truck and a tour bus in Northumberland County.

According to the Northumberland County coroner, Jose Molina-Lozada, 32 of Sunbury, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash along Route 147 on Friday.

The coroner tells Newswatch 16 Molina-Lozada died of multiple blunt force trauma.

The coroner says toxicology testing will be performed.

No word yet on what caused the deadly crash in Northumberland County.