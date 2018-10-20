LIVE High School Football Scores

Lewisburg @ Central Columbia

Posted 1:12 am, October 20, 2018, by

The Dragons season has not been what they expected due to injuries, but they are still a team that can knock off the Blue Jays

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s