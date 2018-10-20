Lewisburg @ Central Columbia
-
High School Football Schedule for week of 9/28/2018
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #9 10-19-2018
-
Central Columbia vs Danville
-
Southern Columbia @ Central Columbia
-
High School Football Schedule Week #7 10-5-2018
-
-
Central Columbia @ Hughesville
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 8/31/2018
-
High School Football Schedule Week #1 2018
-
H.S. Football Schedule Week #2
-
Central Columbia @ Mt. Carmel
-
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #8 2018
-
Lehighton @ Central Columbia
-
Lewisburg vs Bloomsburg