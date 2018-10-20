Fox Found After Biting Man in Lackawanna County

Posted 3:25 pm, October 20, 2018, by

BLAKELY, Pa. —  Police in Lackawanna County believe they found the fox that bit a man earlier this week.

According to police in Blakely, they were called to Walter Street on Saturday morning for a gray fox with a limp, showing erratic behavior in a backyard.

Police say they put the fox down.

The game commission has been notified and will be testing the fox to see if it was infected with rabies.

Police say they cannot be sure it was the same fox but believe it’s a strong possibility as this fox was found only a block and a half away from where the man was bitten on Thursday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment