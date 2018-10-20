× Fox Found After Biting Man in Lackawanna County

BLAKELY, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County believe they found the fox that bit a man earlier this week.

According to police in Blakely, they were called to Walter Street on Saturday morning for a gray fox with a limp, showing erratic behavior in a backyard.

Police say they put the fox down.

The game commission has been notified and will be testing the fox to see if it was infected with rabies.

Police say they cannot be sure it was the same fox but believe it’s a strong possibility as this fox was found only a block and a half away from where the man was bitten on Thursday.