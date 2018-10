× Firefighters in Lackawanna County Educate Kids on Fire Safety

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several fire departments from Lackawanna County came out Saturday to educate children on fire safety.

Kids were able to put out controlled fires and even hang out with Smokey the Bear.

The open house at the Chinchilla Hose Company also featured a bounce house and a maze for the kids in Lackawanna County.