Benefit Held for Local Woman Battling Brain Cancer

SCRANTON, Pa. — A community came together Saturday to support a 21-year-old college student diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma.

The benefit for Lexi Caviston was held at the 20th Ward Social Club in Scranton.

Folks wore shirts proclaiming “Lexi Strong” and took part in basket raffles.

Lexi says the support of her family and friends means the world.

“It has been amazing to see so many people both in Scranton and Sayre where I go to school, but down in Allentown where my boyfriend is from. Everybody on the east side of Pennsylvania has come together to help me, and it’s been amazing,” said Lexi.

Caviston, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, was able to meet her idol Taylor Swift earlier this year with some help from Meghan McCain.

McCain’s father, the late U.S. Senator John McCain, had the same type of cancer as Lexi.

All money raised at the event in Lackawanna County will help with Lexi’s medical costs.