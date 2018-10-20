Annual Apple Festival Celebrates Fall Favorites

Posted 6:00 pm, October 20, 2018, by , Updated at 06:54PM, October 20, 2018

WAPWALLOPEN, Pa. -- An orchard in Luzerne County held their annual Apple Festival this weekend.

Heller Orchards went all out on apples with apple cider and apple picking.

The event featured pony rides, crafts and horse-drawn wagon rides.

People say it's a great way to celebrate fall.

"I love the walk, it's a nice time for the weather but the apples that's what I mostly come down for. Oh, and to also see the crafts," said Lois Andrews.

The event continues Sunday in Wapwallopen.

