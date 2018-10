Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lucile Connell of Courtney's Clowns crafts shows how to create an adorable jack o lantern decoration out of a wooden crate!

Here' how you can purchase Lucille's beautiful crafts:

Look For Courtney's Clowns display:

Oct. 21 Holy Cross School Dunmore Craft Fair

Nov. 10-11 Scranton Prep Galleria

Nov. 17 -18 St. Maria Goretti Laflin

Nov. 20 Knights of Columbus Pittston

Nov. 28 - December 2 PA Gift Show Harrisburg

December- Duryea Stroll