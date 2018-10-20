× 5K Race to Raise Awareness of Depression in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Raising awareness of depression and bipolar disorder was the aim of a Halloween themed event at Nay Aug Park in the Electric City.

Close to 200 people turned out to walk or run for The Katie Foundation.

The 5K is named for Katie Shoener, who lost her battle with depression in 2016.

At the start of Saturday’s race, organizers had everyone toss Halloween masks into the air.

They say it’s to show mental health is not something to be covered up.

“So many people feel like they have to wear this mask every day and they can’t be who they really are and that they have to put on a face and we want people to know they don’t have to do that,” said Sarah Shoener, Katie’s sister-in-law.

Pamphlets dealing with mental health and music therapy were available at the run in Scranton.