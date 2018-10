× Students Dismissed from Bancroft Elementary in Scranton after Utility Problem

SCRANTON, Pa. – A Scranton elementary school was evacuated Friday because of a utility problem.

Students at George Bancroft Elementary on Albright Avenue were taken from the school around noon and dismissed from the evacuation point at Weston Field.

The PPL Electric Utilities website indicates that power is off in that area.

Developing story; check back for updates.