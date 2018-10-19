LIVE High School Football Scores

Student Buddy Walk Promotes Down Syndrome Acceptance

SCRANTON, Pa. -- It was a beautiful day to spend time outdoors Friday.

Students at Frances Willard Elementary in Scranton did just that.

They participated in a buddy walk around the school.

The nationwide program is meant to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with down syndrome.

For one dollar students were able to ditch their uniform and dress down Friday.

Teachers who participated paid two bucks.

The money raised is going to a group called PODS which stands for parents of children with down syndrome.

 

