Security Camera Images from Wayne County Robbery

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are looking for two men who robbed a convenience store in Wayne County.

Troopers say two men walked into Tri State Tobacco on Grandview Avenue near Honesdale around 6:40 a.m. Friday.

One tied up the clerk, while the other took money from a safe in the office.

Both men took off on foot. One wearing a blue “Pitt” hooded sweatshirt and orange pants, the second was wearing a blue sweatshirt and black pants.

Authorities released security camera images of the two men.