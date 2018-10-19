LIVE High School Football Scores

Race for Education Fund Raises for School Events

Posted 6:29 pm, October 19, 2018, by

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- In Luzerne County kids got out and jogged around their school Friday.

A race for education was held today at Ross Elementary near Sweet Valley.

Each student will raise funds by asking sponsors to contribute a tax deductible donation to the PTO.

Students and classes will also have an opportunity to receive a number of prizes based on their participation in the “Race for Education."

Students either walked or jogged for one hour to raise money for field trips, assemblies and more at the school in Luzerne County.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s