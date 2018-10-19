Race for Education Fund Raises for School Events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- In Luzerne County kids got out and jogged around their school Friday.

A race for education was held today at Ross Elementary near Sweet Valley.

Each student will raise funds by asking sponsors to contribute a tax deductible donation to the PTO.

Students and classes will also have an opportunity to receive a number of prizes based on their participation in the “Race for Education."

Students either walked or jogged for one hour to raise money for field trips, assemblies and more at the school in Luzerne County.