People in Pottsville Trying Their Luck on Mega Millions and Powerball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE--- $1 billion -- that's how much you could win Friday night if you play the right numbers on the Mega Millions and the Powerball is quite high too. Plenty of people are trying their luck in Pottsville.

Renee Wetzel is hoping she wins the $470 million jackpot for the Powerball. She said she had some help from above choosing her five numbers.

“I actually talked to a medium the other day. I lost my mom and daughter in June. So, I talked to a medium and she gave me some numbers that my daughter was rambling off. So here I am today to play these lucky numbers,” Wetzel said.

People from all over Schuylkill County are coming to Pick-A-Deli and Beer in Pottsville because it has a reputation for being lucky.

“We had a big winner before. So many winners. Last year we had a $100,000 scratch off,” Owner Lalu Patel said.

Other people are trying their luck on Mega Millions. They’re banking on that $1 billion prize.

“I have a little machine at home it's like a calculator and it picks numbers. I've hit a couple grand on it already with that,” Bob Webber of Pottsville said.

For Powerball players like Wetzel, she knows exactly where she’d spend the money.

“My daughter had lupus at Hershey, so I would definitely take care of the Hershey Hospital with the Lupus and Cancer Society,” Wetzel said.

Mega Millions is drawn Friday night and Powerball is Saturday night.

You can see both on WNEP-TV.