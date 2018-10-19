Multi-vehicle Crash on Interstate 380 Snarls Traffic
GOULDSBORO, Pa. — A crash involving several vehicles has traffic tied up for miles on Interstate 380.
Interstate 380 northbound is shut down near the Gouldsboro exit because of the crash involving several tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles.
State police said there are several injuries.
There is no word what caused the crash or how long the highway will be shut down.
41.223308 -75.485141
