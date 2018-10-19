LIVE High School Football Scores

Lackawanna Ranked 6th, 7-0 This Season

Posted 8:34 pm, October 19, 2018, by

The Lackawanna Falcons are 7-0 and currently ranked 6th in the national junior college NJCAA poll. The Falcons travel to face Hocking College on Sunday afternoon.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s