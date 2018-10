Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire damaged a duplex early Friday morning in Luzerne County.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on Farrell Street near Plains.

A man living on the left side of the home says he smelled smoke coming from the other side.

He got out safely along with several pets.

There is no word what caused the fire here in Luzerne County.