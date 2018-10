× Crash Closes Road in Northumberland County

POINT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash in Northumberland County has a busy road shut down.

Route 147 is closed near the Point Township and West Chilisquaque Township line due to a crash involving several vehicles.

A detour is in place.

There is no word on injuries.

PennDOT expects the road to be closed for several hours.

