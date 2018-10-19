16 To The Rescue: Phoenix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINE GROVE, Pa. -- Phoenix is a 4-to-5-year-old Rottweiler at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA in Pine Grove. This 100-pound boy came in as a stray.

"He is kind of shy in the beginning. Once he warms up to you, then he's fine. He does his own thing," said manager Lori Sult.

Workers tell me Phoenix couldn't care less about cats and seems to do well with other furry friends.

"He's good with other dogs, I still would require a meet and greet just to be on the safe side."

He needs a home without young kids.

"We don't recommend small children for him because of his size and he reacts kind of strange to small children."

Because Rottweilers are known to be social, Phoenix will need a family who will take him everywhere they go.

"They love their family. They usually pick one person that is like their person and they just become so loyal to them. that's one thing about Rotties, they're as loyal as you want to get."

Workers say Phoenix is quite the character once he warms up to you.

"When he knows I'm coming through the kennel, he jumps on his bed like a trampoline and I have to laugh because he's this 100-pound Rottweiler, just 'boing, boing,' you know, and of course, I go into him and I sit on his bed and he just becomes a lap dog and that's what he'll turn out to be is someone's lap dog."

He's a lap dog who just wants someone to throw him a bone, and hopefully, a home.

"I could just see him sitting on someone's couch with them watching a movie and that's just kind of the laid back dog he is.

Click here for more information on how to adopt Phoenix.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com