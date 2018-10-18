WVC Cross Country Championships At Meshoppen

On Wednesday the Wyoming Valley Conference held their league cross country championships in Meshoppen. The girl's champion was freshman Molly DeMarzo from Crestwood while the boy's champion was Mitchell Rome from Dallas. Lyndsay Williams from Holy Redeemer won in 2017 and Jack Zardecki from Dallas won in 2017.
