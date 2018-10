× Woman Accused of Burglarizing Garden Center Six Times in Four Month

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is accused with burglarizing a garden center in Schuylkill County six times in just four months.

Police say Danielle Breidigan from Schuylkill Haven stole nearly $15,000 worth of stuff from Trail Gardens near Pottsville.

Troopers say they discovered more than 100 stolen items in her house.