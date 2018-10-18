Weather Experts Predict Warmer, Wetter Winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Freeze warning were in place across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania for the second night straight on Thursday night.

However, if you’re worried this cold snap is just the beginning of what will be a brutal winter, climate experts say don’t fear.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts we’re headed into a warmer and wetter winter.

If you were going outside at all on Thursday night, you needed to bundle up.

Lots of people had the same idea at a high school football game in Wilkes-Barre.

The cold couldn’t scare off high school football fans at the Meyers versus Holy Redeemer game at Memorial Stadium.

Christine Romani has been to every Holy Redeemer football game for the past nine years.

“We've been to very cold games. I normally work the stands because I'd rather be in there than on the bleachers,” Romani said.

The temperature at the stadium wasn’t quite freezing but people in Wilkes-Barre came prepared.

“I'm wearing gloves, a comfy, I have my holy redeemer sweatshirt on,” Nadine Santewan of Luzerne said.

“I'm all dressed. Gloves, winter coat, blanket,” Miriam Randazzo of West Wyoming said.

While people at the stadium got to really experience one of the first chilly fall evenings, climate experts said the upcoming winter in our area should not be as cold and snowy as last year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA predicts we should have a warmer, wetter winter in the Northeast.

Newswatch 16 meteorologist John Hickey said El Nino could throw a wrench in that forecast.

“Is the cold lining up with the wet? Or does the warm line up with the wet? That ultimately determines how much rain or snow that we find,” Hickey said.

Some people at Memorial Stadium welcomed the possibility of a warmer winter.

“ Great, as long as it's not snowy, icy, and cold,” Jon Schafer of Wilkes-Barre said.

Other people were a bit more skeptical.

“When I see it, I'll believe it. We're living here in Pennsylvania,” Lou Randazzo of West Wyoming said.

No matter the outcome for this winter, the colder weather is expected to continue for the rest of the week.