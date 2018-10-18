Shopping Spree Benefits Student-Athlete Scholarship Fund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Hundreds of dollars in free groceries were up for grabs at a store in Lackawanna County.

Three contest winners grabbed their carts and raced through Bill's ShopRite near Daleville Wednesday night.

It was a fundraiser for the North Pocono School District's Booster Club.

While the dashers received a cartful of food, a scholarship fund for student-athletes picked up $7,200.

"We wanted to do something different, never done before. We approached Bill's ShopRite here in Daleville and they were a great community supporter," said Jerry Maglio from the North Pocono Booster Club. "For a dollar a ticket you were able to have a chance to win a two-minute shopping spree here at Bill's Market."

The luckiest shopper was Kim Yablonski of Jefferson Township.

She made off with more than $1,100 of groceries in Lackawanna County.