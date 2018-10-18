Session Ends Without Vote on Statute of Limitations Reform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Lawmakers wrapped up their work at the state capital and to the disappointment of survivors, the state Senate did not act on a bill to help victims of clergy sex abuse seek justice.

That reform was created in the wake of the state grand jury report detailing decades of sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic church.

The state house passed an amendment last month to eliminate the criminal statute of limitations for sexually abusing children.

However, on Wednesday's last scheduled day of voting, senators did not move on the bill.

That means the topic will likely have to wait until next year.

The Senate version would give survivors of childhood sexual abuse a two-year window to file civil lawsuits against both perpetrators and institutions.

Mark Rozzi, a state representative from Berks County and victim of clergy sex abuse, has fought fiercely for the bill's passage.

He said, "They [state senate] made the biggest mistake of their lives today [Wednesday]. They're gonna have to go home and answer to their constituents. And my message is clear to those constituents, if your senator does not support a two-year window you vote them out of office."

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said this reform is a long time coming and if supporters have to wait a few more months to get it passed, they will.