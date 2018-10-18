× Power To Save: Turn Old Cellphone to Cash with ecoATM

SCRANTON, Pa. — If you are looking to get rid of your old cellphone and pick up some quick cash, look no further than ecoATM.

All you need to do is find an ecoATM kiosk. There are about a dozen of them in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Follow the instructions on the screen, drop off your old phone, and get cash instantly.

Phones turned in to the ecoATM kiosks hit the resale market or get recycled in an environmentally friendly way.

Part of the process includes verifying your identity and proving you are the rightful owner of the phone

“There’s a few different things to ensure consumer security. There’s a fingerprint check when you come up to the kiosk. You need to have a state ID for whatever state you’re in. There’s also a camera that’s going to take a picture of your face to ensure these three things are matching up,” explained ecoATM spokesperson Chase Freeman.

The ecoATM company is based in California with more than 3,000 kiosks in 47 states.

Company officials say ecoATM has managed to divert more than 15 million devices from landfills over the last ten years.

Find an ecoATM location near you here.