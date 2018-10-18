Police Searching for Fifth Homicide Suspect in Wayne County

Posted 5:55 pm, October 18, 2018, by

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Wayne County are searching for a fifth suspect in a 2017 homicide case.

Steven Cooper, 19 of Mount Pocono, is wanted as a suspect in the December 2017 beating death of Joseph Stengline Sr.

Stengline was allegedly beaten and stomped to death by the five individuals who tried to rob his home.

The four other homicide suspects include Coneil Moore, Lewis Trucker Jr., Darian Daniels and Kevin Jordan.

The other suspects are all awaiting trial.

Anyone with information on Cooper’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wayne County Detectives at 570-229-1204.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s