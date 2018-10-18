× Police Searching for Fifth Homicide Suspect in Wayne County

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Wayne County are searching for a fifth suspect in a 2017 homicide case.

Steven Cooper, 19 of Mount Pocono, is wanted as a suspect in the December 2017 beating death of Joseph Stengline Sr.

Stengline was allegedly beaten and stomped to death by the five individuals who tried to rob his home.

The four other homicide suspects include Coneil Moore, Lewis Trucker Jr., Darian Daniels and Kevin Jordan.

The other suspects are all awaiting trial.

Anyone with information on Cooper’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wayne County Detectives at 570-229-1204.