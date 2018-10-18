More Mold at Elementary Center in Pottsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- An elementary school in Pottsville has been closed this week due to problems with mold

The Pottsville Area School District received a report Tuesday concerning the spreading of mold inside John S. Clark Elementary Center.

Classes were canceled for the rest of the week, but the district has a plan in place to get kids back into the classroom on Monday.

"A majority of rooms in the upper building at the elementary center had elevated levels of airborne mold. The recommendation from our air-quality expert was to shut the building down," said Pottsville Area Superintendent Jeffrey Zwiebel.

The district got those test results Tuesday night.

Mold was also discovered inside the elementary center back in August, causing school to be canceled for a few days then as well.

The district has a plan in place to get students back at their desks starting Monday.

"We can fit all but nine classrooms from the upper building to the lower building at the elementary center. Those remaining nine classrooms, we're going to relocate over to Martz Hall over at the middle school. There's plenty of room there that we can house the nine classrooms," Zwiebel explained.

The Pottsville Area School District says weather may have played a factor in the mold spreading given how humid and damp it's been in Schuylkill County.

"She misses her friends," said parent Angela Walters. "She goes on the candy cane bus with a lot of her little friends and she misses them. I think that they should do something with the mold, like try to get rid of it, clean it up, or get what is mold and get rid of it and throw it away."

The Pottsville Area School District says the three days missed this week will be made up. The hope is to have the John S. Clarke Elementary Center occupied again in late October.