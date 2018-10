× Man Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man from Hazleton pleaded guilty on Wednesday to receiving child pornography.

Michael Portanova, 27, admitted he used his cellphone to receive images and videos of child pornography using a file-sharing network.

Portanova admitted he committed the crime after already being convicted of possession of child pornography in 2014.

Portanova is scheduled to be sentenced early next year.