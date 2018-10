Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man is facing prison time for attacking a couple outside of a children and youth services center in Monroe County.

Edgar Santana pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting and trying to strangle the victims.

He was immediately sentenced to three to six years behind bars.

Both Santana and his wife, Antoinette Dodson, were charged in the attack near Stroudsburg in April.