Jim Thorpe football preps for Tamaqua

Jim Thorpe is 7-1 on the season and their only loss is 8-6 to North Schuylkill. But, the Olympians understand they will have their hands full when they host undefeated Tamaqua in Week Nine. Jim Thorpe Head Coach, Mark Rosenberger, breaks down Tamaqua.
