Jim Thorpe football preps for Tamaqua

Posted 6:56 pm, October 18, 2018, by

Jim Thorpe is 7-1 on the season and their only loss is 8-6 to North Schuylkill.  But, the Olympians understand they will have their hands full when they host undefeated Tamaqua in Week Nine.  Jim Thorpe Head Coach, Mark Rosenberger, breaks down Tamaqua.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

