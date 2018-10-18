Jessica McClellan MMI golf

Posted 3:31 pm, October 18, 2018

MMI Senior Jessica McClellan won the State 'AA' Regional golf tournament won a 77 at Golden Oaks in Fleetwood.  McCellan who struggled with a 99 on that same course last season, is hoping momentum and motivation carry over to States next week in York.

