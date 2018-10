× Hazleton Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges

HAZLETON, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County arrested a man accused of indecent assault against a minor.

According to police, Luis Rivera, 24 of Hazleton, was wanted by police in Wyoming borough for child sex charges.

Police in Hazleton picked up Rivera at a home along Alter Street on Thursday.

Rivera is facing corruption of minors and other related charges.