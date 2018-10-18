× Finding the Flu: Rare Look Inside Laboratory

It’s the time of year when people get sick, especially with the flu.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people get a flu shot by the end of October.

The current flu vaccine protects against three to four viruses and takes about two weeks to take effect.

So if you do actually get sick, how do you know if it’s really the flu or something else?

On Thursday, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey got a rare look inside a laboratory at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

Microbiologist Donna Wolk and her team showed Newswatch 16 how experts test for the flu when someone is sick.

The medical professionals in the lab often play a key role in suggesting flu treatment ideas to Geisinger doctors. These options can then be prescribed to those patients once a certain virus has been identified.

The lab in Montour County also reports cases of the flu to the CDC. You can view the weekly “flu report” from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention at this link.

Think you have the flu? Experts suggest getting checked out by your family doctor or visiting one of Geisinger’s Careworks sites to get tested for the virus. Head here to find one near you.

For more facts including tips to prevent the spread of the flu, click here.