× Daughter of Titanic Survivor Speaks to Fourth Graders

WEST PITTSTON , Pa. — The daughter of a Titanic survivor spoke to students in Luzerne County Thursday.

Most of us were not alive in 1912 when the Titanic hit an iceberg and sunk, that includes a group of fourth graders from Wyoming Area Intermediate Center in West Pittston.

“I like to learn about the Titanic today because I’ve never learned about it before and it’s cool to learn about back then,” student Hunter Hosier said. “Like, 100 years ago.”

So, one of their teachers brought in a special guest to help them learn about the tragic accident: Mae Thomas, 93, of Wilkes-Barre. Her uncle, mother and brother were all aboard the ship when it sank.

“They embarked on the Titanic in Cherbourg, France,” Thomas said. “That very night is when they hit the iceberg and my uncle knocked on the door and said, ‘Get dressed immediately. Dress the baby warm. Come on immediately.'”

Mae’s mother and brother were able to escape the ship. Her uncle did not.

Mae has spoken to students at the school about her family’s history and the Titanic for the past six years. The students were excited to hear her story.

“Of course,” student Aniyah Sanders said. “Some people here weren’t born yet and they don’t really know much about the past.”

Mae not only speaks about her family’s history to the students, but she also takes her message on the road to other groups in Luzerne county, including fellow senior citizens.

“I tell them, I says, ‘I’ll do anything, because they’re wonderful,'” Thomas said.