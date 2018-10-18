Commissioner O’Malley Dismissed as Defendant in Prison Lawsuit

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A lawyer representing Lackawanna County in a federal civil lawsuit alleging sexual abuse at the county prison announced Thursday that Lackawanna County Commissioner Pat O'Malley has been dismissed as a defendant in the suit.

The suit was filed in December of 2016. It names dozens of people affiliated with the county government and prison as defendants.

O'Malley was the only commissioner with individual allegations. Those allegations dated back to O'Malley's time as a corrections officer at the prison.

The suit alleged O'Malley had knowledge of abuse and worked to cover it up.

The lawyer said that they found no evidence of those allegations. so the plaintiffs agreed to dismiss O'Malley from the suit.

