Charges Filed in 2017 Deadly Scott Township Crash

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One year to the day after a deadly crash in Lackawanna County, two people have been charged with homicide by vehicle and related charges in the crash.

Jan Danoys Ramon-Marina and Sondra Lynne Seidita are charged with involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person.

The crash in October of 2017 killed Ryan Motsavage, 32, of Olyphant. Motsavage was a passenger in Ramon-Marina’s car.

Police believe Ramon-Marina and Seidita were racing their vehicles on Route 632 after leaving work at Process Technologies in Scott Township when Ramon-Marina’s car slammed into a pole.

Motsavage was thrown from the car and died at the hospital.

