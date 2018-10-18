Two of the top programs in the Lackawanna Conference hooked up in girls HS Volleyball as Dunmore hosted Blue Ridge. Lady Bucks remained unbeaten after a 25-20, 25-12, 25-16, straight set win.
Blue Ridge vs Dunmore girls volleyball
-
Blue Ridge vs Western Wayne girls volleyball
-
GAR vs Holy Redeemer girls Volleyball
-
Dunmore Students Rally for Susquehanna Teens Hurt in Crash
-
Company Hoping Truckers Get the Message
-
Opposition to Renovate Former School for the Deaf Grows
-
-
Soccer Coach Faces Child Porn Charges
-
Bank Robber Sentenced to Prison
-
Plans for Development of Old Scranton School for the Deaf
-
Food Pantry to Take Over Fire Department Stand at the West End Fair
-
Rape Charges Against Coach in the Poconos Dropped
-
-
Dunmore Beats Susquehanna 42-6 on Senior Night
-
Lakeland @ Dunmore boys soccer
-
Girls on the Football Field