In week six. Valley View bumped off Berwick in a physical, penalty inflicted game. The Bulldogs bounced back with wins over Hazleton Area and Crestwood. Now Dallas comes to Crispin Field and the Dawgs hope they are ready physically, and especially mentally for the Mountaineers.
Berwick football prepares for Dallas
-
Super 16: 2018 Football Countdown Rankings
-
Dallas football preps
-
Super 16 Team #6: The Berwick Bulldogs
-
Wyoming Valley Conference Media Day
-
Valley View football preps
-
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #8 2018
-
Week #4 High School Football Schedule
-
Coaches Corner: Dallas Area Head Coach Rich Mannello
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #9 10-19-2018
-
High School Football Schedule Week #7 10-5-2018
-
-
High School Football Schedule for week of 9/28/2018
-
H.S. Football Schedule Week #2
-
Finding the Next Olympic Luger