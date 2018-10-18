Berwick football prepares for Dallas

In week six. Valley View bumped off Berwick in a physical, penalty inflicted game.  The Bulldogs bounced back with wins over Hazleton Area and Crestwood.  Now Dallas comes to Crispin Field and the Dawgs hope they are ready physically, and especially mentally for the Mountaineers.

