Back Mountain Railroad Club

Posted 12:08 am, October 18, 2018, by , Updated at 02:27PM, October 17, 2018

Mike Stevens makes a stop On The Pennsylvania Road in Luzerne County. This time, it's to look at a favorite topic of his: model railroads.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s