2018 Halloween House Viewer Photo Gallery
-
Getting Into Halloween Spirit in Nuangola
-
Haunted House Full of Ghouls in Monroe County
-
WNEP-TV’s Trail of Treats 2018 Celebrates 15 Years
-
Getting ‘Spooked in the Skook’
-
Teacher’s Home in Wyoming County Raided by FBI
-
-
Man Stabbed at Haunted House by Friend Who Thought Knife Was a Prop
-
Vandalism at Church in Carbon County
-
Vintage ‘The Mummy’ Poster Poised to Scare Up Record $1M at Auction
-
Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court justice
-
The Puuurrrfect Halloween Black Cat Craft
-
-
Students Decorate Bloomsburg for Halloween
-
Who Was in on Banksy’s ‘Self-Destruct’ Art Stunt?
-
Kids Enjoy Halloween Party in Scranton