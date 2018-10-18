× $150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Lackawanna County

OLD FORGE, Pa. — While the Powerball jackpot keeps growing larger, one lucky person in Lackawanna County is $150,000 richer.

The Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold at Convenient Food Mart along Moosic Road in Old Forge.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot is now the 12th largest in history and the drawing on Saturday will be for a $430 million annuity value.